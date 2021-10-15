Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $11.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mogo in the first quarter worth $187,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 704.4% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,748. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.77 million, a P/E ratio of 275.64 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo, I

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

