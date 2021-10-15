Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $6.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 267,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

