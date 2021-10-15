Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $6.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 267,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.