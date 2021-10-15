Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

