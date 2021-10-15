Short Interest in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Increases By 129.6%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of IPVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 4,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.
About InterPrivate II Acquisition
