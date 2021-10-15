Short Interest in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Increases By 129.6%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IPVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 4,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

