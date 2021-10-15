Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). Embraer reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,493. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Embraer by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

