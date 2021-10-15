$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report sales of $690.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.80 million and the lowest is $660.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

OSTK traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $77.67. 1,351,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

