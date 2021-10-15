Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 106,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 15,201,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.