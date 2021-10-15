Tornado Cash Market Cap Hits $76.40 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $69.47 or 0.00113314 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $76.40 million and $41.97 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.86 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06232716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

