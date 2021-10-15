Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,314. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Nitches Company Profile
