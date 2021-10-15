Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,314. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.