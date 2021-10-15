Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Declines By 67.3%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the September 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

OPSSF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 66,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,978. Opsens has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

