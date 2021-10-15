Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHGVY shares. Cheuvreux cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mowi ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mowi ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

