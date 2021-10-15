MONK Hits Market Cap of $628,215.54 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $628,215.54 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013049 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

