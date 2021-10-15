Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.11.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 1,317,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,528. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

