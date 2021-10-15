MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$28.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.68.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.