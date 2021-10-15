MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$28.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MAG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.68.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
