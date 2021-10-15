LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. LKQ has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth $94,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.