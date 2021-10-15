Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HKXCY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HKXCY shares. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

