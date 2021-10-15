Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NAN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 20,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.