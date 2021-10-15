Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 10,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,269. The company has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

