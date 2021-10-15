Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.32 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

STLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,435. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

