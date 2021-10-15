UnMarshal Market Capitalization Achieves $7.32 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

