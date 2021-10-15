YUSRA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,491.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $4.84 million and $17,491.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSRA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

