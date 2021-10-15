Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 108,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.