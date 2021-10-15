Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 18,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $11.88.
About Pigeon
