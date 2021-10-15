Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 18,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

