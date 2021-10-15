Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $406.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.76. 21,385,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,829,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.82.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

