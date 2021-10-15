TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$155.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$153.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.1986161 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.