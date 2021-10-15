Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells $61,882.80 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Andrew Hamer sold 2,379 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $15,582.45.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.