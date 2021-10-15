2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO Sells $1,913,913.28 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TWOU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 458,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,098. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

