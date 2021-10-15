2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO Sells $1,913,913.28 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TWOU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 458,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,098. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
