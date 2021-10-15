Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $289,056.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $289,056.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

