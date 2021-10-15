Rubic Price Hits $0.41 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $44.74 million and $2.24 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rubic has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

