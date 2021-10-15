Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $16.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,847,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,621. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

