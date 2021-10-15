Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,819,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533,469. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

