Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) PT at $33.90

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZRE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 252,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

