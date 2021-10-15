Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Decreases By 59.3%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TISI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 356,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Team has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Team will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Team by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

