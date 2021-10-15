Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 56,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $426.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

