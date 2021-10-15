Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Tops $75.47 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $75.47 million and $5.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.73 or 0.06284324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,677,481 coins and its circulating supply is 77,956,449 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

