MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $611.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $602.80 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

