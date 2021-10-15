Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

