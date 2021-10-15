Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Declines By 54.1%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

