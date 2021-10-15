Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declines By 52.3%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,042. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

