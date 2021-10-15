Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Down 51.2% in September

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 1,840,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,937. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

