WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. WAX has a market cap of $482.47 million and approximately $36.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,798,752,987 coins and its circulating supply is 1,776,138,052 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

