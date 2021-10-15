SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $18,609.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,230.74 or 0.99797857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00315292 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00516086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.