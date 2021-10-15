Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Terreno Realty by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Terreno Realty by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TRNO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 305,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

