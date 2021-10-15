Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

