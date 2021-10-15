Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 155.1% in September

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the September 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $351.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

