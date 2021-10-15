High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 161.9% in September

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

