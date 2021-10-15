Rope Price Tops $10.93 on Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Rope has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $306,047.66 and $284.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $10.93 or 0.00017872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

