Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,649. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

