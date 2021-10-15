Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CMPI remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Friday. 241,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,790. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

