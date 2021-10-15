Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.74

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 34065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

